The City of Prague will broaden the area of the city in which Segway vehicles are banned, Mayor Adriana Krnáčová confirmed. The details of the extended ban will be discussed by city councillors on Tuesday. Prague banned Segways from the historic centre and a number of adjoining areas last July; the current plans will further limit use of the motorised vehicles in all of Prague 2 and will extend the ban eastward to the district of Prague 10.