Prague to convert ‘troublesome’ Opatov workers’ hostel into affordable housing

Prague City Hall will contribute 200 million crowns to the Opatov district to aid its effort to renovate a workers’ hostel and convert it into affordable housing.

City Councillors also agreed on Thursday to distribute 122 million crowns among seven other Prague districts for similar projects, as part of an initiative introduced in 2015.

The Opatov workers’ hostel, called Hotel Sandra, is a priority because it is seen as a hotbed for criminality and vandalism, and “troublesome” for many years, district councillor Jan Říčař (ANO) said.