Prague theatre group stages Alexievich’s Secondhand Time

A dramatisation of Secondhand Time: The Last of the Soviets by the Belarus-born Svetlana Alexievich gets its premiere in Prague on Tuesday evening. The piece has been created by the Spitfire Company and is being performed at the Jatka 78 venue.

Svetlana Alexievich won the Nobel Prize for literature in 2015 for her groundbreaking work recording the testimonies of people in the former Soviet Union. The production of Secondhand Time marks 10 years of existence for the experimental Spitfire Group.