Prague taxi drivers to stage fresh protests against Uber

Prague’s taxi-drivers are planning another protest action on Thursday against app-base services such as Uber and Taxify. Taxi drivers, who have to pay the city for their licenses, argue that competition from ride-sharing services such as Uber is undercutting their business.

The Prague taxi drivers’ association has been pushing for the municipal and national authorities to the different taxi services on an equal footing. A number of protests, which included blocking traffic in the city, took place in February.