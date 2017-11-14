Prague taxi drivers to protest against Uber

Prague’s taxi drivers are planning to protest against the ride-sharing service Uber by blocking traffic in the city on Wednesday. The protest, organised by the Prague taxi drivers association, will go ahead despite a call from Prague Mayor Adriana Krnáčová to revoke it.

Last month, taxi drivers staged a similar protest, blocking traffic to Prague’s International Airport. The association is vehemently opposed to the Uber service arguing that it is unfair competition since Uber drivers do not have to meet any of the demands levelled on the Prague taxi service.