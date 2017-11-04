Prague taxi drivers planning fresh protest against Uber

Prague’s taxi drivers are planning another protest action against the ride-sharing service Uber.The Prague taxi drivers association is vehemently opposed to the Uber service arguing that it is unfair competition since Uber drivers do not have to meet any of the demands levelled on the Prague taxi service.

The protest is scheduled for November 15, though no details have been released. A previous protest against Uber in Prague saw taxi drivers moving at snails pace, effectively blocking traffic along the main route to Prague’s international airport.

The Prague Transport Ministry says it is working to resolve the problem with a new draft law which would put on par a taxi metre and mobile application as well as set down certain ruled for the ride-sharing service such as having compulsory car labels.