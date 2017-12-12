Prague takes criminal action over footbridge collapse

The Prague authorities have filed a criminal complaint against an unknown perpetrator in connection with the collapse of a footbridge in the city at the start of December, the mayor of the city, Adriana Krnáčová, said on Tuesday. The authorities believe there is evidence for a case of endangerment through neglect.
Four people were injured, two seriously, when the footbridge near Prague Zoo collapsed on December 4.
