Prague signs deal for metro mobile coverage by 2022

Prague’s municipal owned transport authority has signed an agreement with a consortium of phone operators to introduce mobile phone coverage in its entire metro network, including underground sections, by 2022.

The 20 year deal call for the operators to pay 120 million crowns during the first 10 years of the system’s operation.

Coverage will be introduced first on eight stations on the ‘C’ line going south between Muzeum and Roztyly stations. Work there should be completed by the end of October.