Prague seventh richest region in EU

Prague was the seventh richest region of all EU member states in 2017, according to data released by Eurostat on Wednesday. According to the figures, which measure per capita GDP adjusted for purchasing power parity, Prague’s GDP stands at 182 percent of the EU average.

London ranks number one in Europe with 611 percent of the EU average, followed by Luxembourg and south-east Ireland. The entire Czech Republic is ranked at around 88 percent of the EU average.