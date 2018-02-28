Prague seventh richest region in EU

Prague was the seventh richest region of all EU member states in 2017, according to data released by Eurostat on Wednesday. According to the figures, which measure per capita GDP adjusted for purchasing power parity, Prague’s GDP stands at 182 percent of the EU average.
London ranks number one in Europe with 611 percent of the EU average, followed by Luxembourg and south-east Ireland. The entire Czech Republic is ranked at around 88 percent of the EU average.
Demonstrations held in 11 cities over election of Communist MP Ondráček to chairman post
Tesco to sell its Prague My store
Rolling Stones return to Prague on July 4
Czech Republic caught up in plastic waste disposal crisis in Europe
Communist coup confirmed Czechoslovak reality but was wake-up call for West