Prague rejects further student discounts on public transport passes

Brian Kenety
13-06-2018
The Prague Municipal Council has rejected a proposed discount on public transport for students aged 15-26. The author of the proposal, Deputy Mayor Petr Dolínek, suggested students be offered annual passes for 365 crowns, roughly equivalent to 1.2 euros a month, to encourage them to use trams, buses and the metro more often.

Other city councillors argued that Prague could ill afford losing an estimated 300 million crowns in annual revenue. As a compromise, students will be allowed to pay for annual passes, which as of January will cost 1,200 crowns, in monthly instalments.

 
 
 
 
