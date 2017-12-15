Prague region is sixth most developed in Europe: statistical office

The Prague region is the sixth most developed in the European Union, even outstripping the French capital and its surroundings, the Czech Statistical Office announced on Friday.
The office released its findings after drawing on per capita Gross Domestic Product figures from 2015. Ahead of Prague were the Luxembourg, Hamburg, Brussels, Bratislava, and London regions, according to the analysis.
Trailing Prague were also Stockholm and Vienna. The office added that Prague last year had 182 percent of average EU wealth. The whole of the Czech Republic averaged at 88 percent of the EU level.
