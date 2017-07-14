Prague was ranked fifth in Europe for the number of foreign visitors’ overnight stays and seventh in the total number of overnight stays, according to the results of the European Cities Benchmarking Report by European Cities Marketing. For the first time in recent years, the increase in overnight stays of domestic tourists (6%) was higher than the increase in the number of overnight stays by foreign visitors. With the total number of 16.7 million overnight stays, Prague came out ahead of such cities as Vienna and Amsterdam.