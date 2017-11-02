Prague public transport scores high in international survey

Prague has been ranked fifth in a survey of the world cities with the most sustainable public transport. Hong Kong placed first in the Sustainable Cities Mobility Index produced by Arcadis, part of London’s Centre for Economic and Business Research.

The study’s authors rated cities according to three main factors: social, environmental and economic. Prague lost points because of occasional traffic jams and air pollution. The Czech capital finished just ahead of sixth-placed Vienna, with which it is frequently compared in terms of public transport, the news site iDnes.cz said.