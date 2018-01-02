Prague public transport reduced due to lack of drivers

Prague’s public transport system is to operate on a reduced “summer” schedule over the next couple of weeks due to a lack of drivers, the news site iRozhlas.cz reported on Tuesday. Intervals between tram, bus and Metro services are to be increased by around two minutes.

Regular services will be resumed on January 15 when drivers who earned time off over the holiday season return to work.

Prague’s transport authority launched a recruitment campaign last year, complaining of a lack of drivers. Services in towns near the capital are facing the same problem.