The 2017 Prague Pride LGBT festival is set to culminate on Saturday with a traditional carnival parade through the city centre. The procession in support of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community will run from the city’s Wenceslas Square to Letná plain, where a concert will be held. Opponents of homosexuality are also set to gather in the city centre gathered to protest against the event. The first Prague Pride, which took place six years ago, was met with protests from among others then president Václav Klaus.