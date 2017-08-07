The seventh annual Prague Pride Festival of LGBT culture kicks off in the Czech capital on Monday. The week-long series of events includes debates, film screenings and concerts. It will culminate with the traditional march through the city centre on Saturday. This year the organisers of Prague Pride say they will place a special emphasis on the human rights of LGBT people in repressive Eastern states such as Chechnya and Armenia.
