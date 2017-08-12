The 2017 Prague Pride LGBT festival, a week-long event celebrating sexual diversity, culminated on Saturday with a traditional carnival parade through the city centre. Several thousand people took part in the procession, which set off from Wenceslas Square and ended at Prague’s Letná plain, where a concert is held. Around two hundred people took part in a march in support of the “traditional family” model organized by Christian Democrat opponents of Prague Pride.
