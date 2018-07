The Czech capital has been placed 50th in the annual index of the richest cities in the world, put together annually by Swiss Bank USB, the website Novinky.cz reported on Friday. The index has ranked 77 metropolitan areas according to prices of basic goods and services, incomes and purchasing power.

According to the study, Switzerland’s Zurich is the most expensive city in the world, followed by Geneva, Oslo, Copenhagen and New York, while Kiev, Lagos and Cairo are the cheapest cities.