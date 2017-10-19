Prague Municipal Court rules Slav Epic belongs to City of Prague

The Prague Municipal Court has ruled that the famous Slav Epic cycle of paintings by Art Nouveau painter Alphonse Mucha belongs to the City of Prague, rejecting a claim by the painter’s grandson John Mucha.

Mucha’s grandson tried to reclaim the paintings on the argument that the City of Prague had broken the terms of a 1928 agreement under which the artist donated the paintings. The terms called for the city to find a permanent site for their exhibition.

However the court ruled that the paintings were never owned by the artist who painted them on commission for American businessman Charles Crane who then donated them to the city of Prague. The ruling is legally binding.