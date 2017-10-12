Prague mulls action against exchange office abuses

Prague is considering a campaign aimed at alerting tourists to sharp practices by currency exchange booths and those offering currency exchange on the streets. The move is being weighed following a similar one already carried out targeting dishonest taxi drivers. It could include leaflets in hotels and tourist hotspots.

Tougher moves, regulating the exchange rate offered, have been proposed by the Pirates party. The Czech National Bank is the main organ regulating exchange offices and has increased the number of checks and actions taken against them over recent years.

Many tourists exchanging money at such offices or on the street are unaware of what the official exchange rate is or what Czech bank notes look like, making them easy prey to conmen and sharp traders.