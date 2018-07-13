Prague-listed soft drinks maker Kofola to halve registered capital

Drinks maker Kofola Ceskoslovensko has announced plans to cut its registered capital 2.23 billion crowns by roughly 50 per cent, subject to approval at a general shareholders meeting on August 13.

The aim is to optimise Kofola’s equity structure and ensure regular dividends for investors even in the event of potential revaluation adjustments of its Polish subsidiary HOOP Polska in the company’s accounts.

Kofola is controlled by the Greek-Czech Samaras family, who resurrected the cola brand Kofola in the 1990s. The drinks maker has since expanded throughout Central Europe but has struggled to gain a stronghold in Poland.