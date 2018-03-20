Prague insists on extradition of crime boss Krejčíř from South Africa

The Czech Republic is insisting on the extradition of crime boss Radovan Krejčíř from South Africa. The Ministry of Justice told the Czech News Agency that the country had issued several international warrants for the arrest of Mr. Krejčíř on crimes committed in the Czech Republic and that it regarded his return as being in the public interest.

Mr. Krejčíř is serving a 35-year jail term in South Africa for drug running and attempted murder. A local court ruled on Friday that he could be extradited to his native country. However, the South African minister of justice will have the final say on the question.

The notorious gangster fled the Czech Republic in 2005 after escaping during a police search of his home.