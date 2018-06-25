Prague hosts OMEP conference on early learning

25-06-2018
Prague is hosting the 70th worldwide assembly and international conference of the World Organisation for Early Childhood Education (OMEP).

The international NGO was established 70 years ago in Prague with the aim to defend and promote the rights of children to education and care worldwide and currently operates in 70 countries.

The conference, which gets underway on Wednesday, will focus on topics such as inclusive education, family support and play-based learning.

 
 
 
 
