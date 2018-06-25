Prague hosts OMEP conference on early learning

Prague is hosting the 70th worldwide assembly and international conference of the World Organisation for Early Childhood Education (OMEP).
The international NGO was established 70 years ago in Prague with the aim to defend and promote the rights of children to education and care worldwide and currently operates in 70 countries.
The conference, which gets underway on Wednesday, will focus on topics such as inclusive education, family support and play-based learning.
Czech president burns giant red underpants at press briefing
Merkel calls Sudeten German expulsion “immoral”, drawing Czech ire
Restoration work on Prague’s Astronomical Clock reveals hidden secrets
Czech restaurants and pubs facing serious shortage of workers
Ozzy Osbourne performing in Prague with Hollywood Vampires, featuring Johnny Depp