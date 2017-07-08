A festival aimed at fighting the stigma attached to mental illnesses is taking place on the embankment of the Vltava river in Prague. The series of events include an exhibition of paintings by artists with mental health problems, film screenings, concerts and debates which are all intended to relay the feelings of people suffering from mental health problems. Psychiatrist Radkin Honzak says fear of stigmatization leads many people to hide their problems and put off a visit to a specialist which adversely affects their condition.