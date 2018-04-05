Prague gearing up for traditional half-marathon

Some twenty thousand people are expected to take part in the traditional Prague half-marathon due to be held on Saturday, the organizers of the event told the ctk news agency.

Drivers have been warned to expect traffic complications along the route. The Čechův and Mánesuv bridges will be closed to traffic between 9.30 and 1pm and some trams and busses will be re-routed. Parking will also be prohibited along the route of the half-marathon.