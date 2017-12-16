Prague flats shortage rises to 22,000: survey

Chris Johnstone
16-12-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The shortage of flats in Prague has trebled in the last three years to reach around 22,000 according to a survey carried out by the consultancy Deloitte. It highlighted the fact that the number of building permits had dropped from around 8,000 in 2000 to around a quarter of that level. The number of completed flats will probably drop this year to around 4,000 from 6,000 last year.

Price rises for flats in Prague have been among the highest in the country and in Europe over the last year.

Related articles
Luke Allnutt, photo: Ian Willoughby

My Prague – Luke Allnutt

Luke Allnutt is a senior journalist at Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. The Englishman’s career will enter a new and exciting phase…
Czech Poster Museum, photo: archive of Glenn Spicker

US expat opens Prague poster museum

Hundreds of vintage Czechoslovak posters will go on display this week in the new Czech Poster Museum in Prague. Located in a beautiful…
Illustrative photo: Filip Jandourek

Prague tops survey for best place to live in the Czech Republic

An annual survey of the Czech Republic’s 14 regions has placed the Czech capital top as the best place to live. The study compares…
More
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 