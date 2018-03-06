Prague firm shares in effects Oscar glory

Some of the effects created for the winner of this year’s Academy Award for Visual Effects, Blade Runner 2049, were the work of the Prague production company UPP, the firm pointed out in a statement. Over 200 shots involving tricks in Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi movie were done at UPP.

Miniatures of the city in Blade Runner 2049 were made in Prague, while the studio was also heavily involved in a scene showing the creation of the film’s replicants.