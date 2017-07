Prague has finished in the middle of the Ipsos Top Cities Index for 2017, ranked 30th along with Rio de Janeiro among 60 global cities. In the survey, people in 26 countries ranked the world’s “best cities” for “work, rest, and play”. New York finished first with 50 points, followed by Abu Dhabi, London and Paris; Prague, with 11 points, finished just ahead of Boston and Chicago in the US. Nairobi and Tehran finished 59th and 60th on the list.