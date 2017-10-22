Prague fare dodgers to get lower fines – if they buy yearly pass

Those caught using the Prague public transport system without tickets will be able to pay lower fines from Monday, under a new regulation. The regular fine of CZK 800 crowns will be reduced to CZK 400 on the condition that the fare dodger provides evidence within two weeks that they have purchased a yearly pass at a price of CZK 3,650.
The city’s transport authority is introducing the new fines scheme as a trial until the end of January 2018.
