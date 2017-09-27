Prague court upholds verdict on Stohoven art group over boxer shorts incident

A Prague court has upheld a six months suspended sentence for the members of the art group Stohoven.

Three members of the art group were earlier found guilty of disorderly conduct, criminal damage and theft for illicitly removing the presidential flag above Prague Castle and replacing it with a giant pair of red shorts in protest at the policies of President Miloš Zeman.

The state attorney in the case appealed the lower instance court verdict on the grounds that it was too mild. Two of the group members were in court to hear the verdict, the third died in a car accident earlier this year.