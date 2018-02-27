Prague court releases Syrian Kurdish leader Muslim

Prague’s Municipal Court has released Syrian Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim, the Czech News Agency reported, quoting Mr. Muslim’s Czech lawyer, Miroslav Krutina. The state attorney had recommended that Mr. Muslim be remanded in custody pending an extradition hearing. Mr. Krutina said the court had accepted his client’s pledge to take part in all further court hearings.

Mr. Muslim is a former leader of the PYD party, which Turkey considers a terrorist organisation. He was arrested in Prague on Saturday on a warrant issued by Turkey and Czech officials must decide whether to hand him over to Ankara.

On Monday Turkey’s ambassador to Prague said the release of Mr. Muslim could have a negative impact on Czech-Turkish relations.

Earlier Turkey’s minister of justice, Abdülhamit Gül, said his government would not do a deal with the Czech Republic under which two Czechs in prison in Turkey would be released in exchange for Mr. Muslim.

Czechs Markéta Všelichová and Miroslav Farkas are serving six years in Turkey for supporting the Kurdish militia YPG.