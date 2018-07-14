Prague court delivers verdicts in case of rhino horn smuggling

A Prague court has delivered verdicts concerning the case of rhino horns smuggling into the Czech Republic, the Czech News Agency reported on Saturday. A group of 16 men were accused of offering to bring back trophies from South Africa for clients as part of luxury safari trips between 2011 and 2013.

One of the accused, Mao Nguyen Hue, has been found guilty of illegal handling of protected animal, receiving a two year conditional sentence and a fine of 600,000 crowns. The rest of the group were cleared of charges.