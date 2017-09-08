Prague councilors open time capsules from communist era

Prague city councilors on Friday opened four time capsules that workers uncovered during the ongoing reconstruction of Prague City Hall Tower.

The time capsules dated back to 1949 and 1984, the years of previous reconstructions. Both contained documents of the times, reflecting the communist philosophy but also things that someone had slipped in unnoticed by the authorities –such as a letter in Latin containing the names of presidents Edvard Beneš and T.G. Masaryk.

The second capsule from 1984 contained banknotes, coins, a newspaper and a letter from three masons who complained about an increase in the price of beer but said that since the hostilities between East and West could lead to a third world war they would drink beer while they could, no matter the price.