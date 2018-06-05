Prague city leaders call for Slav Epic to be housed at Exhibition Grounds

Prague City Hall’s executive committee has called for Alfons Mucha’s Slav Epic series of massive paintings to be housed in part of the Exhibition Grounds buildings where collections of sculptures have been displayed.

A final decision must be taken by the full Prague council.

Renovations at the so-called Lapidary site are to take place at a cost of around 580 million crowns.

Prague has been searching for decades for a final site to exhibit the paintings which were donated to the city by the painter. Mucha completed the works which show the history of the Slav peoples between 1910 and 1928. He regarded the works as his lifetime masterpiece.

