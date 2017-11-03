Prague Castle opens renovated state rooms to public

Prague Castle has opened doors to the public to see state rooms which were renovated over the course of the summer. The public will be able to visit this Friday and Saturday (November 3 and 4).
Visitors will be able to see various rooms used to receive official guests, as well as smaller salons. Among the sites highlighted are a famous staircase from Matyáš Gate, the Cloakroom, the Throne Room, and the Brožík Drawing Room – all located in the Castle’s Southern wing.
Political scientist: It is difficult to imagine a prime minister who faces criminal charges
SCS Software’s CEO Pavel Šebor on the success of flagship title Euro Truck Simulator and what it’s like to drive 18 wheels of steel
2017 elections spell shake-up for Czech politics
Andrej Babiš: the divisive central figure in Czech politics
Hurricane-force winds battering Czech Republic