Prague Castle opens renovated state rooms to public

Prague Castle has opened doors to the public to see state rooms which were renovated over the course of the summer. The public will be able to visit this Friday and Saturday (November 3 and 4).

Visitors will be able to see various rooms used to receive official guests, as well as smaller salons. Among the sites highlighted are a famous staircase from Matyáš Gate, the Cloakroom, the Throne Room, and the Brožík Drawing Room – all located in the Castle’s Southern wing.