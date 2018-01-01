Prague Castle marks 25 years of independent Czech state

Hundreds of people turned out for a festive change-of-guard ceremony and an exhibition at Prague Castle marking 25 years since the establishment of an independent Czech Republic on Monday.

Viewers could admire the original copy of the Czech constitution, the country’s national symbols and high state distinctions and congratulatory letters to the country’s first president Vaclav Havel from foreign statesmen.

In the course of the year Prague Castle will hold several exhibitions dedicated to the centenary of Czechoslovakia.