Prague archbishop vows to fight “scandalous” tax on restituted church property

Cardinal Dominik Duka, the archbishop of Prague, has called the incoming ANO-Social Democrat coalition government’s plans to tax restituted church property "scandalous" and pledged to sue in court to prevent it from happening.
Under a 2012 agreement on compensating churches for property seized by the Communists, over a period of 30 years the churches would receive 75 billion crowns worth of land and property and nearly 60 billion crowns in compensation.
The Communists have conditioned their support for the minority coalition government of Prime Minister Andrei Babiš, which faces a confidence vote on July 11, on its support for the tax.
