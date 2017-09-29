Prague airport warns passengers about likely traffic problems on Monday

Prague’s international airport has warned passengers to give themselves extra time to reach the airport for Monday’s flights in view of the taxi drivers’ protest planned for that day.

On its web page the Vaclav Havel Airport administration predicts traffic problems and advises tourists to use city transport instead.

The Czech Association of Taxi Drivers has announced a protest action against the Uber taxi service on Monday in which taxi drivers are expected to slow-down traffic on the main route to the airport.