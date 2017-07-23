Two new-born babies were left in a babybox in a health clinic in Plzeň within hours of each other on Sunday morning. Officials at the hospital said the baby boys may be twins. One was reported to be well while the second is in a critical condition. They are the fourth and fifth infants placed in the babybox in Plzeň this year and bring the number nationally to 10. Babyboxes are intended as a safe way for parents to give up unwanted children; once a child has been placed inside an alarm rings and they are attended to by medics.