Pornography increasingly damaging health and relationships says Brno study

Increased use of and exposure to pornography are increasingly damaging normal relations and even the health of young men, according to a study released Monday by Brno’s University Hospital.

It said many young men were simply not prepared for normal relationships because of the myths created by the pornography they were watching. Many men turned on by pornography could not physically get stimulated in a relationship, the study added. Psychological and even medical treatment was required, the report said.

It also came up with a statistic that men in stable relationships were almost as often likely to resort to masturbation as sex with the ratio at 43 percent to 53 percent.