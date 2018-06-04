Pornography increasingly damaging health and relationships says Brno study

Chris Johnstone
04-06-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Increased use of and exposure to pornography are increasingly damaging normal relations and even the health of young men, according to a study released Monday by Brno’s University Hospital.

It said many young men were simply not prepared for normal relationships because of the myths created by the pornography they were watching. Many men turned on by pornography could not physically get stimulated in a relationship, the study added. Psychological and even medical treatment was required, the report said.

It also came up with a statistic that men in stable relationships were almost as often likely to resort to masturbation as sex with the ratio at 43 percent to 53 percent.

Related articles
Anna Marešová, photo: CTK

Czech sex toy designer rolls out new products

A Czech designer has won acclaim by bringing her talent to the intimate world of women’s sex toys, But is not been an easy path from…
Photo: CTK

Red umbrella march highlights violence in sex trade

A march to commemorate the International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers took place on Saturday in Prague. Around two dozen…
Photo: Lotus Head / freeimages

Some like it hot: erotic internet sales boom

The sale of sex toys is one of the fastest growing internet businesses in the Czech Republic, the daily e15.cz reported on Friday.…
More
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 