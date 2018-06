The population of the Czech Republic climbed slightly in the first quarter of this year to reach just over 10,613,000, according to official figures released on Tuesday. The population at the end of March was around 3,300 higher than at the end of 2017.

The growth has been attributed to immigration, in particular from Ukraine and Slovakia.

Deaths outnumbered births in the first three months of 2018, though both were down by several hundred on the previous quarter.