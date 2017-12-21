Poll: Two-thirds want Babiš’s immunity lifted

Two-thirds of Czechs believe the Chamber of Deputies should again lift the immunity of ANO’s Andrej Babiš and Jaroslav Faltýnek so they can face trial on charges of abuse of EU subsidies, suggests a poll conducted for Czech Radio by the Median agency.

The pair have been called to appear before the lower house’s immunity committee on January 9, a day before the ANO government makes a first attempt to win a vote of confidence.

Mr. Babiš and Mr. Faltýnek, who deny any wrongdoing, had their parliamentary immunity lifted by the previous Chamber of Deputies. However, they regained it when they were re-elected in October.