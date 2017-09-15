Poll suggests six in 10 make decision on who to vote for in final week ahead of election

A new poll by STEM/MARK suggests that a majority of Czech voters, six out of 10, make their decision on who to vote for in the final week before the election. According to the query, concrete proposals, political programs and individual personalities are all factors which play a role.
The poll suggests that only four percent of voters are influenced by pre-election campaigns. One in nine of those asked admitted to, in the past, having only made up their minds in the voting booth.
Czechs will go to the polls to elect a new government, next month.
