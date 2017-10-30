Poll suggests most Czechs deeply distrustful of political parties

A new poll conducted by the CVVM agency suggests that a majority of Czechs remain distrustful or pessimistic about the country’s political parties roughly a week after voters went to the polls.

Roughly two-thirds told pollsters that parties were only interested in voters at election time, that they were corrupt, that they divided society and that their main goals were maintaining their own advantages and interests.

Some 72 percent of respondents said that although political parties criticized one another, they were all the same.

A little over 50 percent said that parties were needed to defend interests of different social groups, and for democracy to function.