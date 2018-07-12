Poll suggests ANO would win 31 percent of vote

ANO would have won elections last month with 31 percent of the vote, suggests an opinion poll conducted by the CVVM agency. The government-leading party garnered just under 30 percent in elections last October.

The survey indicates the Civic Democrats would have come second last month on 14 percent of the vote, ahead of the Social Democrats on 11 percent. The Christian Democrats gained compared to previous CVVM polls, while the Pirates, the Social Democrats and Freedom and Direct Democracy slipped.

Neither TOP 09 nor the Mayors and Independents would have reached the 5 percent threshold needed to return to Parliament, the survey indicates.