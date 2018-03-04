Poll suggests ANO would outdo October victory in fresh vote

ANO would have received 33 percent if elections had been held in February, suggests an opinion poll conducted by the Kantar TNS agency for Czech Television. Andrej Babiš’s party, who currently occupy a government in resignation, got just under 30 percent in the last elections in October.

The survey indicates that the Czech Pirate Party would climb to second on 12.5 percent. The Social Democrats would do slightly better than in October, while the Civic Democrats, Freedom and Direct Democracy and the Communists would do worse.

Neither TOP 09 or the Mayors and Independents would achieve the minimum 5 percent needed to get back into the lower house, the poll suggests.