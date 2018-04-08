Poll puts ANO on virtually same support as in October elections

ANO would have won elections to the Chamber of Deputies if they were held last month with 29.5 percent of the vote, suggests an opinion poll by the Kantar TNS agency released on Sunday. That is two tenths of percentage point down on what the party achieved in October’s elections but a fall of three percent on the figure indicated in a Kantart TNS poll in February.

The survey suggests gains for the Civic Democrats, the Pirates and the Social Democrats compared to their results in October. By contrast, Freedom and Direct Democracy, the Communists and the Christian Democrats fared worse than in the last elections in the poll, which was conducted for Czech Television.