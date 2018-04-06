Poll: Majority of Czechs would not want a drug addict or alcoholic for a neighbour

A majority of Czechs say they wouldn’t want to have drug addicts, alcoholics, or individuals with criminal pasts as their neighbours, according to a new poll by the CVVM agency conducted in the month of March. Eighty-seven percent said they would not tolerate having drug addicts next door, 73 percent said they couldn’t live next to an alcoholic, and 72 percent, next to someone with a criminal record. Sixty-one percent said they would have an issue with living next to someone with mental illness (a drop of nine percent compared to the previous survey).

Thirty-one percent of those polled said they wouldn’t like to live next to a foreigner or someone with a different skin colour. More than 1,000 people took part in the survey.