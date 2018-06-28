Poll: Czechs happiest since 1991, Moravians most of all

Czechs are the happiest they have ever been since 1991, according to a survey by Masaryk University in Brno published on Wednesday. Nearly 90 per cent of respondents said they were “happy” or even “very happy”.

The “happiest” demographic of all, according to the survey, are young Moravians, but seniors living there are also happier than in other regions of the Czech Republic, the data show. Nearly one in three Moravians polled said they were “very happy”. In Prague, only 14 per cent of respondents said they felt that way.

The survey, part of a comprehensive study on changes in the values of Czech society since the fall of the Berlin Wall, also found that tolerance had dropped among the general population, with 28 per cent of the respondents saying migrants have a bad influence on society.