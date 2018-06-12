Poll: 1989 greatest moment of last century for Czechs

Czechs regard the 1989 Velvet Revolution as the highlight of their nation’s greatest moment since the foundation of Czechoslovakia a century ago, while for the Slovaks their proudest hour was the Slovak National Uprising in 1944. That is according to parallel opinion polls conducted in both states and published on Tuesday.

Some 72 percent of Czechs polled rated the revolution as the “most positive” moment of the last century. By contrast, Slovaks placed the events of 1989 third among great moments since 1918, behind the Slovak National Uprising and the establishment of independent Slovakia.